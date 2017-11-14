Reckon appoints new Business Development Manager

Tuesday, 14 November, 2017 - 10:07

Leading cloud accounting company Reckon has appointed Nicholas Ogilvy as Business Development Manager to continue to grow its 6000-strong partner network.

Ogilvy, whose expertise is in technology and B2B marketing, will work closely with Reckon’s existing partners, as well as driving sales and building relationships with new partners.

"Reckon has a reputation in the market for being an innovative company that is constantly innovating and providing new and useful software for businesses - whether it’s new tools for accountants to use or helping to streamline business processes for small businesses," says Ogilvy.

Prior to joining Reckon, Ogilvy held key account management roles at BlackBerry ANZ, and most recently marketing and business development roles at Inside Marketing UK, a global provider of Lead Generation for B2B Technology Companies.

Catie Cotcher, Reckon General Manager, says his experience across technology and B2B marketing will be key to continuing the growth of its partner network.

"It’s an exciting time to be an accountant at the moment and having someone like Nick, who has experience in bringing businesses and technology together, will be hugely beneficially to our partners wanting to reach their full business potential," says Cotcher.