Hamilton gets a taste of Jamaica Blue

Tuesday, 14 November, 2017 - 11:17

Jamaica Blue is continuing its expansion throughout New Zealand, with Hamilton the latest location to enjoy the café franchise’s signature blend of superior coffee and seasonal dishes.

Jamaica Blue is currently setting up shop in the city’s Centre Place mall, New Zealand General Manager Jon Hassall says "Our Hamilton customers will get to enjoy the unique café experience that is Jamaica Blue, with the three varieties of expertly brewed coffee we have on offer and a menu that’s bursting with seasonal freshness,".

"The café will have a full kitchen offering, with a delicious all-day menu including favourites such as the classic Big Breakfast, an Avocado Smash with Maple Bacon and the Vintage Ground Beef Burger.

"And even though it’s a café kiosk set-up, there will still be ample seating where our customers can escape the busy mall environment and properly enjoy their coffee or meal."

But for those coffee aficionados who wish to grab their drink and snack to go, there will also be a wide variety of tasty on-the-go food and fresh salad options to choose from as well.

The Hamilton operation is the ninth Jamaica Blue café to open its doors in New Zealand.

Although it’s only the second of the franchise’s sites outside of Auckland, Mr Hassall says more Kiwis will soon get to enjoy the Jamaica Blue experience.

"We are still on track to open a number of new cafés over the next 12 months and we plan to expand even further around the country over the next two years," he says.

Jamaica Blue’s Centre Place café will be open from Tuesday, November 14.