Smart new wine business launches in New Zealand

Knowing what wine to match with the food you eat has been a difficult question to answer for even the best chefs and foodies. Most of us have a basic knowledge and tend to go with what we know works from past experience. But isn’t that a tad boring? Aren’t kiwis known for their innovation and desire to try new things? These thoughts were the inspiration that motivated Angela Barons to launch The WineLife, New Zealand’s latest creation for the many amongst us who enjoy the best of both Worlds when it comes to food and wine.

Having run a five star hotel and been a leading entrepreneur in the wine industry for almost two decades, Angela believes it is time to change the way we traditional entertain our guests. Angela has developed amazing relationships with most of the leading wineries and wine makers throughout New Zealand and this allows her to be at the forefront when it comes to choosing the best wines for her WineLife customers.

Every month The WineLife selects 6 quality New Zealand wines and delivers them to your door. With three exquisite packs to choose from you’ll never have to worry about which wine to choose. The Red pack contains six exclusively chosen red wines or for those who prefer to mix it up The Inspiration pack contains a mix of great white and red wines. If you want to indulge in some of the exceptional wines they have available then The Bon Vivant is the pack to choose.

And here’s the magic that makes this such a wonderful idea. Along with each wine comes a delicious recipe to match. These recipes are specifically written so that they’re easy to follow and create. In your first order you’ll receive a free recipe card binder to keep your collection of deliciousness. On the back of each card Angela and her experts, including the Wine makers, provide detailed tasting notes making it an even better wine and food matching experience. This is unique to The WineLife which has already had some exciting and positive reviews.

Angela has a vision of every culinary occasion being special, sharing great food and amazing wine with friends and family. "I’ve always enjoyed entertaining. Being from the Hospitality industry I saw an opportunity to take my experience and share it with the thousands of other people in this beautiful and abundant country of ours. We produce some of the best wine and food in the World so it makes perfect sense that we should enjoy them together and maximise the pleasure that such fine produce can provide." says Angela "Many of our customers, or WineLifers as we refer to them, plan dinner parties based on the wine we deliver and the recipes that go with these wines."

The WineLife makes it so easy for everyone. You’ll never get the same wine twice, and if you love a particular bottle you can easily order more. The recipes are delicious and easy to create. The wine is spectacular and you will look forward to the free delivery every month. There are no contracts and you can put your delivery on hold at anytime you want, although given the quality it’s unlikely you’d ever contemplate this.

Join us and thousands of others who enjoy great wine and great food. To sign up go to www.thewinelife.co.nz today.