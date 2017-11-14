PHARMAC Chief Executive stepping down

Tuesday, 14 November, 2017 - 11:47

PHARMAC has announced today that its Chief Executive, Steffan Crausaz, will be stepping down to take up a new role in the private-sector in New Zealand.

Mr Crausaz has served as PHARMAC’s Chief Executive for over 6 years, and has been with the organisation for over 14 years in total.

During his tenure as Chief Executive, Mr Crausaz has led the extension of PHARMAC’s scope into hospital medicines, vaccines, and medical devices. He has been a passionate advocate for building on the evidence-based and commercially astute reputation of PHARMAC, whilst also making the organisation easier to engage with, and developing its more approachable character.

Mr Crausaz says "When PHARMAC does its job well more patients are able to benefit from medicines and health services that otherwise would not be available to them. It has been a privilege to have been given the opportunity to contribute to this goal, and to this incredible organisation".

PHARMAC Board Chairman Stuart McLauchlan says "Steffan has made a huge contribution to PHARMAC and the New Zealand health sector, and it is sad for us that he has decided to take up a new role. We wish Steffan all the best for this transition for him, and his family."

Mr Crausaz will leave PHARMAC in the New Year. Information on his replacement will be provided separately.