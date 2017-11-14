Beef + Lamb NZ chairman not seeking re-election

Tuesday, 14 November, 2017 - 12:31

Statement by James Parsons, Chairman, Beef + Lamb New Zealand:

After nine enjoyable and stimulating years serving farmers on the board of Beef + Lamb New Zealand (B+LNZ), I’ve chosen not to seek re-election in the director elections set for March next year.

I’ve felt privileged to be part of a great team of directors and staff. It is a team unified by a deep passion to see rural communities thrive, through growing and protecting the viability of sheep and beef producers.

Although I am still very energised as the organisation’s Chairman, I’ve chosen not to seek re-election. Another three-year term would mean 12 years on the board and seven years as Chairman. Consequently, I feel the time is right for fresh leadership. We have a strong and capable board, which leaves me confident in the ongoing governance of B+LNZ on behalf of farmers.

I was first elected to the board in March 2009, just as we led into the six yearly Commodity Levy Referendum about the organisation’s future. The strong "Vote No" campaign, sparked by several groups of farmers, was a baptism by fire to farmer politics. The outcome was a narrow mandate to continue levy investment in beef and sheep meat, but a stop to wool.

This was obviously a real low point for the organisation, but also something that helped define us. We recognised we were out of touch with farmers and not communicating the value their levy organisation provided.

Over the next six years, thanks to a concerted effort by the whole organisation and strong assistance from more than 100 B+LNZ Farmer Council volunteers, we strengthened our connections with farmers and became far more relevant.

I inherited a solid organisation, when the board elected me as B+LNZ’s Chairman in 2014, following the retirement of Mike Petersen. This was later reflected in the 2015 Sheepmeat and Beef Levy Referendum, when 85% of participating farmers voted for B+LNZ to continue investing levies on their behalf.

Following the development of a fresh strategy this year, B+LNZ will be working hard over the next few years to drive really tangible outcomes for farmers. This will include telling our natural Red Meat Sector Story domestically and internationally. We will be engaging much more strongly with the public of New Zealand and government, to build trust and credibility in the sector’s stewardship of nearly 40% of New Zealand’s land estate and waterways. We will also be assisting farmers with their on-farm productivity through using smarter inputs. These and many other activities all flow back to our vision and passionate focus on building thriving rural communities.

Andrew Morrison of Gore, our Southern South Island Farmer Director, has been supported unanimously by the board to take over the Chair when I retire next year.

This has been a thorough succession process over the last 18 months, so Andrew is well prepared for the role. Constitutionally, his appointment does require a vote of the board immediately following the B+LNZ Annual Meeting on March 22nd. This will include one and potentially two new directors who haven’t been part of the board’s succession discussions.

I look forward to leading the board for the final four months of my term, which will include engaging closely with the new Government, completing consultation on a Government Industry Agreement on Biosecurity Readiness and Response (GIA) with farmers and launching our natural Red Meat Sector Story.

It has been a pleasure and a privilege to represent farmers over the last nine years and I’m grateful to all the individuals who have provided support and encouragement during that time.