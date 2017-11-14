North Asia CAPE launches free regional series

Tuesday, 14 November, 2017 - 15:18

Directly following a thought-provoking inaugural seminar on New Zealand-China trade relations, the North Asia Centre of Asia-Pacific Excellence (CAPE) will this month host a regional series focusing on some of the more pressing issues facing North Asia and the world.

"Trump, Kim and the nuclear codes: geopolitics in North Asia and the outlook for business" will bring together academic and business experts to discuss the current geopolitical and economic outlook for North Asia. In particular, the talks will focus on the growing nuclear threat from the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, potential confrontations in the South and East China seas, and the risks and uncertainties surrounding the US strategy towards the region under President Trump.

The North Asia CAPE is committed to building sustainable, future-focused economic and cultural relationships with China, Japan, and Korea. Led by the University of Auckland, the North Asia CAPE is supported by a consortium of three universities: Otago, Waikato, and Victoria University of Wellington.

The North Asia CAPE regional seminars will be held in Hamilton, Auckland, Dunedin and Wellington, respectively. A range of speakers across the country will lead the sessions, which will also examine the impact of activities in North Asia on consumer culture and assess the challenges and opportunties for New Zealand businesses.

The speakers include Professor Reuben Steff, a specialist in nuclear deterrence and missile defence, University of Waikato; Dr Raymond Xia, a veteran of commercial marketing in China and . former head of Red Bull in China, University of Otago; Professor Siah Hwee Ang, BNZ Chair in Business in Asia; and Dr Stephen Noakes, lecturer in Chinese politics and foreign policy, University of Auckland.

North Asia CAPE Establishment Director, Anne French, says the first seminar, led by Beijing-based economist Rodney Jones, delivered valuable analysis and lively discussion - and the regional series will undoubtedly follow suit.

"The geopolitical complexity in and around North Korea has ramped up in recent months. New Zealand businesses with key customers or suppliers in North Asia will find these seminars helpful in understanding the context and factoring the possible scenarios into their forward planning."

The North Asia CAPE regional series will take place in Hamilton and Auckland on 21 November; Dunedin on 22 November; and Wellington on 23 November. Places are limited so please register now.

Register for Trump, Kim and the nuclear codes (Password: CAPE17)