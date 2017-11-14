Sarah Fitt appointed as PHARMAC Chief Executive

Tuesday, 14 November, 2017 - 16:20

Stuart McLauchlan, Chair of PHARMAC today announced that Sarah Fitt, Director of Operations will be appointed as PHARMAC’s new Chief Executive effective from Saturday 6th January 2018.

PHARMAC has a depth of leadership talent across the business, with a longstanding history of succession planning resulting in appointing its Chief Executives from within the business, as with the case of many successful organisations.

PHARMAC is a specialist agency and this appointment reflects the importance of on-going certainty and commitment to New Zealanders’ health outcomes. It’s important that PHARMAC continues its strong track record of delivery, ensuring that all New Zealanders live longer and healthier lives.

"As Chair of PHARMAC and many other companies and organisations, I have always been deeply impressed with the calibre of talent on the benches at PHARMAC, and in particular with Ms Fitt, says Mr McLauchlan. "Sarah is one of the most outstanding clinical leaders in New Zealand. Her experience is going to be vital for the continuity of PHARMAC and we wanted to ensure that we retained that talent."

Ms Sarah Fitt has over 5 years’ executive experience at PHARMAC and brings a wealth of clinical and management experience to her role. As Chief Pharmacist at Auckland hospital she has a detailed understanding of the New Zealand health system. Her experience in the UK complements this where she specialised in management of patients with liver disease.

PHARMAC Board Chairman Stuart McLauchlan says "I know that the Board and the management team will be delighted with this announcement and we wish Sarah every success in her role."