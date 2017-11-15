Legal update: 'Ignorance of competition law is major business risk'

Wednesday, 15 November, 2017 - 08:43

A number of recent developments concerning the Commerce Act 1986 mean that the time is right for businesses to update their Commerce Act compliance procedures. It's more important than ever for businesses to ensure that board members, management, and all staff are aware of the types of conduct that could breach the Commerce Act. In summary:

The recent changes to the cartel prohibitions in the Commerce Act (as outlined in our last competition law update) provide an ideal opportunity for businesses to ensure that they are adequately covering their risk of non-compliance with the Commerce Act

Recent cases have shown that a lack of awareness of the Commerce Act and its prohibitions might be exposing businesses to the possibility of substantial fines, and the associated costs of enforcement action under the Commerce Act.