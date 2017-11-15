Harrison Grierson announced merger with e-Spatial

Wednesday, 15 November, 2017 - 09:59

One of the largest, and the longest established New Zealand-owned engineering and design consultancy, Harrison Grierson, has announced its merger with Wellington-based spatial information specialists, e-Spatial.

Harrison Grierson employs over 350 people in eight offices across the country. Its four key market sectors are Land and Buildings, Water and the Environment, Utilities, and Transport.

e-Spatial’s expert services include spatial consulting, solution development, data management and technology.

The new stand-alone business unit will be called ‘e-Spatial, a Harrison Grierson company.’

This is the second merger in Harrison Grierson’s 132-year history and is a significant diversification for both companies, says Managing Director, Glen Cornelius. ‘With this new specialist offering, we can undertake a range of different projects for our clients, adding value and enjoying a competitive advantage in many areas.’

In February this year, Harrison Grierson merged with the traffic and transport engineering specialists, T2, to form a new business unit called HGT2.