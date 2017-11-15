Stephen Ponsford appointed as Technology Director at Qrious

Wednesday, 15 November, 2017 - 12:12

Qrious Chief Executive David Leach has announced today the appointment of ex-Revera CTO Stephen Ponsford to the role of Technology Director at Qrious. Ponsford will be heading up a technology and architect team as the business increases its focus on specialist big data and analytics consulting services, and new data-powered marketing offerings, including its recent Ubiquity acquisition.

Qrious has expanded significantly in the last 18 months, resulting from both organic growth and growth through strategic acquisitions, now with a team of 80 staff, delivering value to 140 customers across New Zealand.

Based in Wellington, and a key member of the Qrious leadership team, Stephen Ponsford comes to the role after six years at Revera: two years as a pre-sales consultant and almost four years in the role of CTO. He says that Qrious’ mission to ‘unleash intelligence that enables organisations to thrive’ was too compelling an offer to turn down.

"I am excited about coming in at the start of what is essentially a mainstream adoption curve for AI and data analytics, and leading a team that is charged with ensuring customer outcomes are powered by the best technology, data and intelligence that New Zealand has to offer," says Ponsford.

Ponsford took up the role of Technology Director at Qrious on Monday 6 November 2017.