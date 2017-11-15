Family of Twelve announce wine tutorial

Wednesday, 15 November, 2017 - 14:20

New Zealand’s innovative Family of Twelve has announced an extraordinary opportunity for the country’s wine professionals.

Invitations will be open shortly for just 12 people to join a unique two day wine tutorial. It will feature eight compelling workshops and three superb dinners, with guest speakers, a selection of Family wines including old vintages, unreleased wines and barrel samples will be presented alongside benchmark examples of wine from many of the world’s great wine regions.

The purpose of The Family of Twelve Wine Tutorial is to pass on firsthand knowledge to the New Zealand wine industry’s next generation of leaders, representatives and communicators.

Family Chair, Judy Finn of Neudorf, says a pillar of The Family of Twelve’s philosophy is developing the next generation of leaders.

"I believe this will be a world class event."

"We will identify twelve candidates from within the New Zealand wine industry and our Family wineries to attend a residential tutorial every two years."

"Our collective background presents an unmatched opportunity to lead our industry and foster the next generation of the New Zealand wine industry, through developing palates and generating twelve ambassadors for New Zealand wine."

"The wine knowledge contained within the Family covers all major wine regions and wine varieties. One of our strengths is the difference in size and focus of each winery. We believe this is our intrinsic x-

factor. We have all created wineries, vineyards and enduring brands while staying true to our beliefs. "

The inaugural Family of Twelve Wine Tutorial will be held 15-18 July 2018 at Craggy Range in Hawke’s Bay, one of the Family wineries. Future fixtures will be held bi-annually and at different Family wineries. There will be just twelve places each year: nine open to the New Zealand wine industry, plus three places prioritised for applicants from Family wineries. All candidates will be selected through an essay submission which will address the question: ‘What will you do for the New Zealand wine industry?’

Kumeu River Villa Maria Millton Vineyard Craggy Range Ata Rangi Palliser Estate Neudorf Vineyards Nautilus Estate Fromm Winery Lawson’s Dry Hills Pegasus Bay Felton Road

At the conclusion of the Tutorial one of the twelve candidates will be named Dux. The Dux will collect tickets for two to a major Australian wine region where they will enjoy a hosted wine experience. They will also receive a collection of the Family’s hero wines for their cellar.