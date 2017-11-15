Oil Free Wellington supporting rail strike action

Wednesday, 15 November, 2017 - 14:43

Oil Free Wellington wants to extend its public support for the Wellington rail workers' strike action and its solidarity to workers and the RMTU.

Oil Free Wellington spokesperson James Barber says, "we believe in climate justice. Climate change needs to be tackled in a fair and equitable way which makes the world better for those most vulnerable. This includes supporting workers in their struggle for fair and equitable working conditions."

"A just transition for those in the fossil fuel industry is needed, and those working in sustainable industries need respect and to be able to shape their working conditions. Public transport and the electric trains are an important part of the move away from fossil fuels."

"The new companies running the Wellington trains, Transdev and Hyundai Rotem, should be listening to the workers and their union, not trying to undermine working conditions for profit."