Select Franchising wins Best Franchise System award

Wednesday, 15 November, 2017 - 14:45

NZ owned and based Select Franchising has picked up the International Franchising award at the prestigious Westpac New Zealand Franchise Awards 2017 held recently in Auckland. Operated across three divisions - home cleaning, car valet and lawnmowing - Select also won the Best Franchise System award for the second time in five years.

And, in an endorsement of the company’s strong contribution to the franchise industry, Select Valet’s Frank Ye was also named Regional Master Franchisee of the Year and Hayden Goldsack - Auckland Master Franchisee for SelectLawnMowing - was highly commended in this category.

Mark Gilbert, owner of the Select Franchising System, says that Select uses the hotly contested awards process as an opportunity to measure its performance against other top franchises in the country. "We like to test ourselves against others and measure our improvements over the years," he explains.

He’s extremely proud of the recognition his company received at the Awards, particularly their contribution to international franchising. In granting them top honours in the International category the judges said "Select Franchising presents good levels and trends of growth in income from growing Select franchisee numbers in Australia."

"It shows a net return for New Zealand of growing levels of foreign exchange as a result of the Australian Select business having grown to just over a third of the total business."

The various Select brands form part of the local franchise sector, which has experienced huge growth over the past five year. According to the Franchising New Zealand 2017 survey, estimated turnover for this sector was $46.1 billion -- a 50 percent rise since 2012. The number of people employed in NZ franchising businesses is estimated at 124,000. This is an increase of just under 4,500 each year since 2012.

Commenting on the win that Select received in the Home Services Best Franchise System category, the judges complimented them on their "reporting systems and processes, which provide strategic insights that are used continuously to improve their business". They also highlighted a number of key strengths that helped Select stand out from their competitors.

These are:

On-going training and support.

Establishing a ‘one supplier’ relationship for all required products, with an outcome of zero returns or complaints.

A dedicated online CRM system allowing all involved to monitor day-to-day business activity.

A highly-motivated and supportive franchisor willing to do what it takes to assist the system in becoming more successful.

Mr Gilbert said "We’re delighted that the franchise industry has recognised our 160 franchisees in New Zealand and 130 franchisees in Australia as the best in the home services business."

Working in collaboration with the Business Excellence Foundation, the Franchise Association of NZ evaluated entries against the internationally accepted Baldridge criteria, which are recognised internationally as a highly comprehensive business standard. The evaluation criteria include leadership, strategy, customer focus, measurement, workforce, operations and results.