Beef and Lamb NZ invites director nominations for Annual Meeting

Wednesday, 15 November, 2017 - 15:50

Beef + Lamb New Zealand (B+LNZ) today announced nominations have opened for two B+LNZ director roles and one position on its Directors’ Independent Remuneration Committee (DIRC).

Under the requirements of the B+LNZ constitution, two electoral district directors and one existing DIRC member retire by rotation at the annual meeting.

This year, directors Phil Smith (Northern South Island), and James Parsons (Northern North Island), and DIRC member Derrick Millton will be those retiring by rotation. They are permitted to seek re-election. Mr Parsons announced this week he will not be seeking re-election as a director.

Meanwhile, B+LNZ is also inviting written remits for its Annual Meeting in Gisborne on 22 March.

"It is important farmers have their say," says Mr Parsons. "I know it is a busy period for many farmers, but we’re encouraging all farmers to consider voting in the director elections."

All nominations and written remits must be made on official forms and be received by the Returning Officer by 5pm on 14 December 2017.

Voting papers, and any remits, will be sent to all farmers who appear on the B+LNZ electoral roll. The electoral roll will close at 5pm on 2 February 2018. Farmers can check in advance if they are on the roll by contacting B+LNZ on 0800 233 352.

Voting will open on 12 February 2018 and be conducted by postal and internet voting. All voting for B+LNZ and DIRC elections and postal and electronic voting for company resolutions and remits will close on 16 March 2018 at 2pm.

Farmers will, however, be able to vote in person on company resolutions and remits only at the Annual Meeting.

Voters must farm within the relevant electorate to be eligible to vote for the Board of Directors vacancies.

The DIRC vote is, however, open to all livestock farmers on the B+LNZ roll, who meet the minimum livestock threshold.

To be eligible to vote in these elections, submit annual meeting remits and vote for farmer resolutions, a livestock farmer must have owned at least 250 sheep, or 50 beef cattle, or 100 dairy cattle, on 30 June 2017.

Official forms and other information regarding the elections are available from http://www.electionz.com/blnz2018/, by emailing iro@electionz.com or phoning 0800 666 032.

Questions regarding B+LNZ elections should be directed to Returning Officer Warwick Lampp on 0800 666 032, or PO Box 3138, Christchurch 8140.

Questions regarding annual meeting remits should be directed to B+LNZ Chief Operating Officer, Cros Spooner on 0800 233 352.