NZ's international NGOs gather tomorrow in Wellington

Wednesday, 15 November, 2017 - 15:34

New Zealand’s international NGOs are gathering in Wellington tomorrow to look at how the sector is changing, and what the future NGO might look like.

"The business model for NGOs has remained remarkably unchanged for decades and yet the world has changed around us," says Director of the Council for International Development (CID), Josie Pagani.

New Zealand’s international NGOs are active in development and humanitarian work in the Pacific and in some of the most challenging places in the world.

"Many of our members are embracing innovation and challenging old ways of working. There’s more collaboration between NGOs, and with the private sector, more devolving of decision-making to NGOs in countries where we work; and a willingness to disrupt our own business models."

Keynote speaker ‘The End of the Golden Age for NGOs?

- Paul Ronalds, CEO of Save the Children Australia, and author of ‘The Change Impertative - Creating a Next Generation NGO"

Expert panel discussion ‘How to Disrupt a Sector’:

- Pattrick Smellie, editor BusinessDesk (Host)

- John McLeod, author of JB Were New Zealand Cause Report - Shape of the Charity Sector

- Viviene Maidaborn, CEO Unicef

- Paul Ronalds, CEO Save the Children Australia

- Chris Clarke, former CEO World Vision and CID Board member

- Jacqueline Parisi, Director of International Development VSA, and expert on social enterprise

- Maria Robertson, Deputy Chief Executive of the Department of Internal Affairs

Date: Thursday 16 November

Time: 9.50am

Venue: Flax and Fern, Level 1, Massey University, Entrance E, Tasman Street, Wellington