MOTAT wins 'Excellence in Marketing' category at business awards

Wednesday, 15 November, 2017 - 16:33

MOTAT’s focus on using past, present and future Kiwi technology, innovation and heritage to inspire its audience and the creative use of digital media are being hailed as driving factors behind the museum winning the ‘Excellence in Marketing’ category at the Westpac Auckland Business Awards - Central last night.

"We are over the moon about this accolade particularly as we were up against an array of talented organisations," says MOTAT’s Marketing and Communications Manager, Danielle Dunn.

Some of the notable achievements that resulted in MOTAT being nominated for the award were the increase in visitor numbers from previous years, an expanded outreach programme, a successful public programme series and escalating revenue generation across several income streams.

"We have strategic objectives to attract new and repeat visitation to MOTAT and to extend the museum’s reach beyond its physical boundaries. Inspired marketing and communications has a major role to play in achieving this," says MOTAT’s Director Michael Frawley.

Apart from the marketing award, MOTAT was also named as a finalist in two other categories: ‘Excellence in Strategy and Planning’ and ‘Employer of the Year’.

"It is particularly rewarding for a not for profit organisation to be recognised and judged against some of the leading businesses in New Zealand," says Mr Frawley. "It confirms that the ongoing implementation of the strategy we introduced in 2014 is working and I am extremely proud of the MOTAT Team," he adds.

The Museum also has a commitment to positive community engagement and as the Festive Season approaches, its successful marketing methodology has benefits for Auckland’s vulnerable families and children. Plans are well underway for the annual ‘Christmas Lights at MOTAT’ charitable campaign which sees the Museum bedazzled with fairy lights and its gates opened for ten enchanted evenings in the build up to Christmas. This event series offers visitors the chance to experience an array of twilight festivities in the Historic Village for a $2 charitable donation. All proceeds go towards buying gifts for the Auckland City Mission and Auckland Women’s Refuge.

"This event is now established as a firm favourite on Auckland’s festive event calendar and as our visitor attendance at Christmas Lights goes up every year, this enables us to increase the value of gifts donated to local charities," says Ms Dunn.

MOTAT was nominated for the Excellence in Marketing award alongside Alexandra Park, Mike Pero Mortgages, Paralympics New Zealand and Smart Express Limited.

Auckland Chamber of Commerce CEO Michael Barnett says the winners represent the diversity of Auckland’s economy in size, management style and commitment to business excellence.

"These awards are all about celebrating businesses in our community that are making a difference. These are the employers, producers and leaders for today and tomorrow - who make Auckland the thriving centre it is," says Mr Barnett.