Ruapehu Chamber of Commerce workshop well supported

A workshop on the benefits of establishing a Ruapehu Chamber of Commerce is attracting support from a wide variety of business enterprises.

The workshop is on Thursday 7 December at the Chateau Tongariro Hotel from 2.00pm to 4.00pm.

Ruapehu Business Development Manager Peggy Veen said that there had been a lot of interest and support for the idea of a Ruapehu Chamber of Commerce from a wide variety of businesses.

"Any Ruapehu business interested in attending the workshop, or who would like to know more, should give me a call on 027 807 5305," she said.

"Although any Ruapehu business is welcome to attend we would especially like to encourage businesses that employ five or more staff to take part in the workshop."

"All of the larger businesses that Council has spoken with on the Chamber of Commerce concept are excited about the prospect."

"While smaller businesses can undoubtedly benefit from being part of a Chamber of Commerce we need our larger enterprises to be on-board to give weight to the collective voice that a district wide, representative organisation can deliver."

Ms. Veen said that Council has been very fortunate in being able to arrange for Michael Barnett, Chief Executive of the Auckland Regional Chamber of Commerce and Industry, to attend the workshop and lend his expertise and experience.

"Being able to utilize the knowledge and experience of Mr. Barnett on how Chambers of Commerce can support and encourage sustainable, profitable business growth will be of great benefit to anything that is established locally."

"The 7 December workshop will provide an opportunity to discuss what a Ruapehu Chamber could deliver for our business community and sector interests, and what sort of arrangements would best suit our needs."