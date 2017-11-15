Chamber welcomes release of Let's Get Wellington Moving proposals

Wednesday, 15 November, 2017 - 18:39

"We strongly encourage businesses to have a good look through the material, to understand the opportunities and impacts for their them, their staff and the wider region," says John Milford, Wellington Chamber of Commerce Chief Executive.

"With the costs ranging from $150 million to $2.3 billion, depending on the scenario, we need to have a good look at what is proposed. We need to make sure Wellingtonians have their say so decision makers can move into the following planning phases with clarity and certainty - with the detailed investigation, design work, and formal consultation stages to follow.

"The Chamber will be seeking a mandate from our members on the various elements of the four proposed scenarios. A large portion of our members would say there is no real argument, that there is a clear need for grade separation improvements at the Basin - so straight away the Chamber would rule out the limited changes provided for in scenario ‘a’, for example. But we will consult further prior to making our own submission.

"Submissions close 15th December. We can no longer afford to stand still in congestion any longer. We’ve got to get Welly moving."