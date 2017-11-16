Strategic Kiwi partnership formed for one-stop Salesforce shop

Thursday, 16 November, 2017 - 06:33

Two Kiwi-owned, eminent Salesforce consulting partners have joined forces to deliver a seamless, ‘multi-cloud with one partner’ solution. CloudinIT and AFDigital have today announced an exclusive strategic partnership that solves the growing need for a single implementation partner that delivers a strong marketing and customer experience skillset with deep CRM understanding.

The respective organisations are both successful in their own right, in multiple markets, but both have an ethos that feels ‘Kiwi’, with an emphasis on a ‘number 8 wire mentality’ - adaptation, evolution and problem-solving. They’ve recognised the need for a full-service partner for Salesforce clients that is targeted at SME and mid-market organisations where the volume of digital transformation services work exists.

"Like all successful organisations, we are focused on our relationships, value, accessibility and problem-solving. This partnership is the response to our clients’ needs - a one-stop Salesforce specialist shop that is accessible, agile and focused on the end-to-end digital transformation," says Raymond Yong, Director of CloudinIT.

"Our customers require a diverse range of skills and tenure to successfully implement across all Salesforce Clouds, and for businesses like ours having all these experts internally is not economically an option. But strong, strategic partnerships with like-minded teams is, and it allows us to tap into talent pools we’ve previously only dreamed of," says Robin Leonard, CEO and Co-Founder of AFDigital.

The partnership has grown out of a historical ex-colleague relationship but has blossomed under a united vision to deliver a cloud-to-cloud solution to all Salesforce customers. It means their clients will have access to 55 experts in varying disciplines and skillsets, but still have the ease of dealing with one funnel point for account management.

The partnership between AFDigital and CloudinIT makes it easier for clients to adopt and integrate Salesforce successfully, while scaling their digital marketing and technology strategy and roadmap in an affordable and agile way.

Both organisations will continue to trade as individual entities servicing their existing clients but offering a wider range of services in partnership with the other. The partner with the primary relationship will continue to lead, but can now build complementary project teams comprising of more varied and expert skillsets to cover strategy the full suite of digital transformation services including social media, marketing, CX, CRM and technology architecture.

"It is no secret that Salesforce continues to go from strength to strength with their offering that extends far beyond customer relationship management to cover every touch point in the consumer journey. The strategic partnership between AFDigital and CloudinIT will allow us to deliver across the full gamut of opportunity with a seamless client service model," says Leonard.

"We have complementary skill sets, ambition and approach to customer success. We believe in disrupting the traditional partner ecosystem and delivering affordable and agile solutions in a transparent way. CloudinIT are extremely excited to offer AFDigital’s cloud marketing expertise and insights to our customers and delivering our industry leading Salesforce solutions and architecture design to their clients," says Yong.

The new working relationship launches today.