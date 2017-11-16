Kiwi Christmas at the heart of annual appeal

Thursday, 16 November, 2017 - 08:25

A kiwi slant to the Christmas season was very much at the heart of the launch of a good cause today - the 24th Kmart Wishing Tree Appeal.

Singer Ariana Henare kicked off the local festivities and serenaded the crowd alongside an enthusiastic group from Morgan Educare who gave a kiwi-take on a Christmas classic, while the Rezpect Dance Academy slayed with their incredible dance moves.

This a long-running nationwide appeal which encourages people to put gifts under the wishing trees in Kmart Stores and then distributed by the local Salvation Army.

K-mart Hastings Manager Jonathan Malone, who has been with Kmart for more than two decades, but only in Hastings for four weeks, says the appeal has provided more than 8 million gifts for families over the years and says the support the appeal receives is fantastic.

"What’s great about the appeal is that people can also make a donation at the checkout."

Hastings Salvation Army Corp officer Bruce Aldersley says the appeal goes a long way in assisting families during the Christmas holidays.

We’re thankful for all the presents people donate, "but one area we struggle to get gifts for are the teenagers".

Acting Mayor Sandra Hazlehurst and cake cutter extraordinaire tied up the festivities.

She thanked Kmart, The New Zealand Salvation Army and everyone who has been involved with appeal since its inauguration 24 years ago.

"The work these two organisations do to make sure no-one goes out with a Christmas gift is incredible"

The Kmart Wishing Tree Appeal runs from November 15 to Christmas Eve, December 24.

How to get involved

Placing a gift under the Wishing Tree at any Kmart store nationally

Adding a little extra to your transaction by clicking the Wishing Tree logo on the self-serve checkouts

Dropping your spare change in a coin collection box at any register

-Taking a bauble tag off the Wishing Tree and scanning the barcode at any register to contribute

-Giving online at kmart.co.nz/wishingtree