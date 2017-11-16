Auckland adviser Steve Deeble joins Plus4 Insurance Group

Thursday, 16 November, 2017 - 08:43

Plus4 Insurance Solutions (Plus4), the national insurance advisory and financial services group, today announced that Steve Deeble has joined the group.

Before entering the financial services sector, Steve worked in the private, public, local government and not-for-profit sectors in consulting and contracting roles. He has a Bachelor of Social Science degree majoring in Psychology and Sociology, and an Honours degree in Business Administration.

He emigrated to this country from South Africa in 1999 and subsequently established his own specialist insurance and advisory company LifeCo Limited in 2010. LifeCo provides personal and business insurance and financial advice to individuals, families, business owners and employee group schemes .

Plus4’s Group General Manager Peter Standish said, "Steve is a highly regarded financial services professional with a business qualification and seven years’ experience in the industry. He has gained a reputation as an enthusiastic and hardworking financial adviser who achieves outstanding results for his clients. We are pleased to welcome Steve into the group."

Steve says joining Plus4 will help enhance his offering by affording him access to Plus4’s systems and processes including their claims review committee, as well as providing the benefit of being part of a group of like-minded professionals.

Established in Nelson in 2008, Plus4 now has over some 41 advisers working from 17 locations between Whangarei and Invercargill. Group members, who have no affiliations to any specific insurance provider, offer unbiased advice tailored to their individual and business clients’ requirements. They work predominantly with small to medium sized enterprises, their owners and their accountants.