Waikato-Tainui appointments announced

Thursday, 16 November, 2017 - 09:17

Waikato-Tainui has announced the appointment of a Negotiator for Outstanding Claims and two new Directors to the Board of Tainui Group Holdings (TGH).

Parekawhia McLean, Chairman of the tribal parliament Te Whakakitenga o Waikato, said Rahui Papa had been appointed to the role of Negotiator for outstanding Treaty of Waitangi claims.

Mr Papa is the former Chairman of the tribal executive committee Te Arataura, previously held the role of Interim Negotiator, and brings vast experience of tribal affairs, knowledge and history. He will be responsible for progressing outstanding historical claims which relate to the tribe’s 1995 Raupatu settlement but which were set aside to be addressed at a later date.

Ms McLean also announced that two members of Te Arataura, Hinerangi Raumati-Tu’ua (Tuurangawaewae Marae) and Linda Te Aho (Poohara Marae), had been appointed to the TGH board.

Ms Raumati-Tu’ua is a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants, a member of the New Zealand Order of Merit, the current Chairman of Paraninihi Ki Waitotara Incorporation and serves on the boards of Te Ohu Kaimoana and Moana NZ as well as several other entities.

Earlier this year she was named the Maori Woman Business Leader of the Year. Mrs Te Aho is an Associate Professor in Law, an experienced Board Director, and a Treaty of Waitangi settlements advisor.

She lectures and researches in the area of Maaori legal and governance issues and is the founding director of Waikato University’s Maaori and Indigenous Governance Centre.

She has served on a number of boards including the Ngaati Koroki-Kahukura Trust and Taumata Wiiwii Trust, has provided legal and strategic advice for claimant groups in relation to Treaty settlements, and has previously served as a guardian under the Waikato River Settlement.

The two new directors replace outgoing directors Hemi Rau and Tukoroirangi Morgan. The appointments have been welcomed by TGH Chairman Sir Henry van der Heyden.

"We warmly welcome Hinerangi and Linda and are delighted to have two new directors with their depth of experience join the TGH Board as well as marking a big step up in the gender diversity of the Board," said Sir Henry.

Sir Henry thanked Mr Rau and Mr Morgan for their contribution in helping to drive a diversified commercial strategy which had included the purchasing of farms, Waikato Milking Systems and a share portfolio. Ms McLean congratulated all the appointees to these important strategic roles for Waikato-Tainui.