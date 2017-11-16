Freeview announces Jason Foden as CEO

Thursday, 16 November, 2017 - 11:38

Freeview has formally appointed Jason Foden as Chief Executive Officer after serving several months as Acting General Manager.

Prior to taking up his role at Freeview, Foden was the General Manager of OnDemand at TVNZ for over three years. During his time there he led the business growth and commercial performance of OnDemand. He also spent several years at Telecom (now Spark), most recently as Head of Voice, Messaging and Media Product Management.

Freeview Chairman Alan Withrington says that Foden has already made a significant impact in his time spent as Acting General Manager and was proven as the best choice for the CEO role through an extensive search and selection process.

"Jason came to us with a great understanding of the business already, coupled with a solid appreciation of the role Freeview plays in New Zealand’s TV landscape by providing great content, free for all Kiwis to enjoy Live, On Demand and to record. He has a clear and compelling vision for Freeview and we’re all very excited about the changes Jason will be overseeing and driving over the coming months, and into 2018."

Jason commented, "There’s a lot in the pipeline, so it’s a great time to have joined Freeview. I’m thrilled to have been given the opportunity to drive new brand and technology advancements that will benefit all Kiwi viewers".

"I’m looking forward to working all Freeview stakeholders including broadcasters, manufacturers, retailers and installers to further develop our offer," he added.