New Chch bus depot oversees running of 43,000 trips per day

Thursday, 16 November, 2017 - 12:05

Christchurch’s newest bus depot is now fully operational, paving the way for a better bus journey for thousands of Cantabrians every day.

Go Bus Transport this month marked the official opening of its new purpose-built depot on Maces Road in eastern Christchurch, which boasts improved facilities and sophisticated technologies.

Home base to more than 170 staff and 80 buses, the new depot facilitates around 43,000 passenger trips per day- on the region’s public transport routes.

"While our passengers may be unaware of what’s going on behind the scenes, this new depot means their bus trips can be even more comfortable and efficient," explains Go Bus Managing Director Calum Haslop.

Operating a fleet of modern public transport buses, the depot makes use of new technologies including eco-friendly options.

"An expanded control room now provides an overview of both of our Christchurch depots. This allows closer management of our bus trips in real time, which is particularly helpful in Christchurch during the current period of rebuild construction that can often impact transport movements.

"Efficient LED lighting and a new automated bus wash which runs almost entirely on collected and recycled rain water have helped reduced our environmental footprint. Passengers are also commenting on how nice our fleet is looking."

The site also includes new offices, staff rooms and a dedicated training room in a reconditioned and strengthened building, as well as fully-equipped workshop facilities.

"The new depot provides a foundation for continuing to build our team’s exceptional customer service and driving skills."

The new facility was needed as Go Bus’ operations out grew a previous depot in Addington.

"This is a great location for us and we are very pleased to be part of the eastern Christchurch community. It’s also very convenient for many of our team, some who are even able to walk or bike to work now."

The company is actively seeking new drivers and will be pursuing mechanical and engineering apprentice schemes in the near future.

- Approximate. Passenger trips per day for urban bus and school routes across the Canterbury region.