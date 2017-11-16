Jacqui Dean congratulates Fonterra on water quality plan

Thursday, 16 November, 2017 - 12:13

Waitaki MP Jacqui Dean has today congratulated Fonterra on its ambitious commitment to improve waterways and show Kiwis what’s going on behind the farm gate.

"Fonterra has today launched a plan to help improve the quality of New Zealand’s waterways, with a strong focus on sustainable farming and manufacturing and I applaude these efforts.

"It’s also exciting to see the co-operative’s farmers opening up their farms to give Kiwis the chance to see first-hand the efforts being made to increase water quality.

"I think this is one of the most innovative moves to come out of this plan. Allowing people on-farm to actually see the positive environmental work that’s going on will break down a lot of barriers, particularly with urban New Zealand.

"It will also allow farmers to deliver their own environmental message first hand, rather than having their stories told through the media.

"Intensive land use is impacting on our water quality and I think it’s important that Fonterra is once again stepping up with this plan.

"White farmers around the country have already invested heavily in environmental initiatives, like fencing off waterways, this latest plan shows they’re ready to take their water quality commitment further by promoting strong farm environmental practices.

"I’d like to be positive about this and commend Fonterra on their actions. Only by making small steps can we hope to move forward on improving the health of our waterways."