ANZ Consumer Confidence: Going with the flow

Thursday, 16 November, 2017 - 12:46

"Despite plenty of uncertainty, New Zealand consumers appear to be taking it in their stride," said ANZ Senior Economist Philip Borkin.

The ANZ-Roy Morgan Consumer Confidence Index dipped slightly from 126.3 to 123.7, which is still a historically high level.

"On many levels it is encouraging that headline consumer sentiment is still holding at reasonable levels. Yes it is off its highs, but at a time of far more subdued housing market activity, petrol price increases, lower NZD (making that overseas trip a little more expensive), and heightened political and policy uncertainty, one could have been forgiven for thinking that consumers would be more inclined to go into their shells. Clearly, the strong labour market should not be discounted as a powerful supportive force".

"However, if you scrape below the surface, a number of cross-currents become apparent. Consumers views on their own financial situation (still okay) differ from their views on the broader economy (a little more cautious), regional and gender based sentiment also appear to be heading in different directions. It is clear that there are a number of moving parts.

In many ways that is indicative of how the economy itself is placed right now. But overall, our confidence composite gauge (which combines business and consumer sentiment, and so covers both the production and spending sides of the economy) continues to indicate good economic momentum overall."

November highlights:

- The Current Conditions Index rose 0.6 points to 124.6 while the Future Conditions Index fell 4.6 points to 123.2.

- Consumers continue to feel happy about their current financial situation. A net 15% feel financially better off than a year ago, which is unchanged on October. This measure has bobbed around healthy levels for the last 12 months.

- A net 34% believe it’s a good time to buy a major household item, unchanged.

- Perceptions on the economic outlook fell. Net optimism towards the economy one year out fell 7 ppts after a 5 ppt drop in October. The five year outlook dipped from a net 25% to 23%.

- National house price expectations fell to 1.5%, the lowest since December 2010. Expectations fell in every region except Canterbury. Auckland fell to 2.2% (which is the lowest since February 2011), while Wellington recorded its lowest ever mark of 0.2%.

Inflation expectations eased to 3.1% but remains in familiar ranges.