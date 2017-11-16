Continental announce appointment of new Head of Sales

Thursday, 16 November, 2017 - 14:37

Continental has announced the appointment of Mark Austin to the role of Head of Sales from late November.

Mark brings a strong history of hospitality experience to the South Island event catering and venue management business, with a significant amount of commercial catering experience as well as owning his own catering and café businesses both in Christchurch and in Melbourne. Most recently Mark was the Canterbury/West Coast account manager with the nationwide multi-beverage distribution company EuroVintage.

Continental, the South Island’s largest privately-owned catering business, has gone through considerable change in recent years with a strengthening of venue portfolio and renewed focus on its core catering expertise, and Mark says he is looking forward to developing his career as Continental grows in a direction he is passionate about.

"The Continental name has been around in catering and events for over 50 years: people trust us to deliver, whether it’s a corporate event or their special wedding day. I am super excited to be a part of the company's growth.

Experienced in working with a number of products across different markets, Mark is looking forward to working with the diverse range of venues Continental represents, from traditional to contemporary.

"Mona Vale Homestead and Pantry is second to none with its high tea offerings and stunning wedding options. And access into venues across the Canterbury region including International Antarctic Centre, The Great Hall, Central Art Gallery, Christchurch Art Gallery, Rangi Ruru and St Margaret’s Colleges, French Farm, Harpers Homestead and Isaac Theatre Royal means we can deliver a venue for every occasion and style."

"Plus, our retail outlets such as KK and PSB (both in Rangiora near head office), give our cuisine team the chance to trial new flavours and styles and get fast customer feedback, which is essential for staying relevant and cutting edge."

Continental general manager David Cartwright jokes Mark will hardly have time to sit down from the start. "He joins us at such a pivotal time in Continental's year: we have the busy Christmas/end of year season, followed by events across Canterbury throughout February, March we have the Warbirds Over Wanaka Air Show, then catering for the Golden Oldies tournament attendees in Christchurch during April. It’s all go, go go."