Rothbury wins the trifecta at Insurance Industry Awards

Friday, 17 November, 2017 - 08:36

Rothbury Insurance Brokers won the trifecta at the New Zealand Insurance Industry Awards held at Sky City last night.

Rothbury was named Large Broking Company of the Year for the fourth year running and received the Learning Program of the Year Award for its Sales Training Program, in addition to Hawke’s Bay Branch Leader Kim Matthews being named Broking Professional of the Year.

Rothbury Managing Director Roger Abel said, "Winning all three awards is very humbling. I’m very proud of the team and what we’ve achieved. Providing a consistently high level of service to our clients is the driving force behind everything we do at Rothbury and we’re delighted to have industry recognition for the work we’re doing."

"We put our Sales Training Program in place to upskill our brokers and help them become more sales focused as well as assist branch leaders to be sales coaches, and it’s had a huge impact."

"I’d personally like to congratulate Kim on being named Broking Professional of the Year. Our culture and people are very important to us and the reason for our success. Kim is a great role model and really deserves this award."

The New Zealand Insurance Industry Awards are run by the Australian and New Zealand Institute of Insurance and Finance (ANZIIF). The Large Insurance Broking Company award is for insurance broking companies who have demonstrated strong performance and outstanding service for their New Zealand clients. Only companies with a gross written premium over $50 million or revenue over $15 million are eligible for this award.

The Insurance Learning Program of the Year award recognises the efforts of organisations that have demonstrated a genuine commitment to improving the professionalism of their people through the development and launch of a learning program. The Broking Professional of the Year is open to any experienced individual broker who has consistently demonstrated outstanding achievement as an insurance broker throughout their career in New Zealand, adding value for customer, colleagues and their employer.