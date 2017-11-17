Financial Services Council appoints new Board

Friday, 17 November, 2017 - 09:15

The Financial Services Council held its 2017 AGM this week and reflected on a superb 12 months. ‘In a short period of time’, said Chairman Rob Flannagan, ‘the FSC has developed a new strategy and delivered strongly. The strategy is firmly centred on consumer outcomes and on building a professional, trusted, financial services sector. It has been a good year, and the industry is set to serve New Zealanders well.’

Looking to the year ahead, CEO Richard Klipin, highlighted that the FSC is in good shape financially and operationally. ‘The industry is key to the health, wealth and wellbeing of New Zealand, and we are now looking to how we need to adapt to meet the needs of the industry in 2020 and beyond’, he said.

The new Board voted in at the AGM comprises:

- Ana-Marie Lockyer, ANZ

- Charlie Trotter, FNZ

- Crispian Knell, Suncorp/Asteron

- Kristy Redfern, AIA

- Lance Walker, Cigna

- Nadine Tereora, Fidelity

- Naomi Ballantyne, Partners Life

- Nick Stanhope, Sovereign

- Nigel Jackson, Westpac

- Simon Hoole, AMP

- Susan Basile, BNZ

Rob Flannagan said ‘The new Board is a great team with strong experience. The team brings a keen focus on the future and means we can continue to build on the strong performance this year and expand the ways we serve the industry and consumers.’