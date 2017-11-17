Resn celebrates its 100th Favourite Website Award

Friday, 17 November, 2017 - 09:17

Resn, the creative digital agency, has reached a new milestone in its quest for global digital supremacy. The agency has a long-established reputation for producing award-winning work, but its latest achievement is perhaps its greatest yet: its one-hundredth FWA (Favourite Website Awards). The FWA is one of the highest honours in the digital industry and has been awarding the best in "cutting-edge innovation in digital design and development" since May 2000. Resn is the first company in Australasia to win one hundred FWAs and only the seventh in the world.

"When we won our first FWA back in 2008, we never dreamed we’d make it to a hundred," said CEO of Resn Global, Rik Campbell. He credits Resn’s rise to prominence, in part, to the FWA. "They really put us on the map. We went from obscure digital agency at the bottom of the world, to a player on the global stage." Since that first win, the company has grown considerably, opening branches in Amsterdam, San Francisco and, most recently, Shanghai.

Resn’s 100th FWA was awarded to ‘Kick Creator’, a hybrid physical-digital installation for adidas, one of Resn’s most enduring creative partners. To celebrate the 100th award, Resn will be presented with a commemorative trophy, touted as "the rarest digital trophy ever", by the FWA. Resn has released an interactive mobile website that counts down each winning project from 1 to 100. The 100 FWAs countdown can be found at: https://fwa100.resn.co.nz/.

About Resn - Resn is a creative digital agency with offices worldwide. Since 2004, Resn has worked at the frontier of interactive development and design, partnering with some of the world’s best-known brands, to become one of the most recognized digital agencies in the world. It is a member of the FWA Hall of Fame and was named Agency of the Year by Awwwards and CSS Design Awards in 2017. http://resn.co.nz/

About FWA - The FWA is an awards body that honours cutting-edge innovation in digital design and development. The FWA has an international team of over 200 judges (100+ men and 100+ women), who vote daily on submitted projects that include desktop and mobile websites, apps, VR and AR experiences, and physical installations. Founded in May 2000, the FWA encourages the digital industry to push the boundaries of technology, to show what is possible today and what will be possible tomorrow. https://thefwa.com/