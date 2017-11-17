Registrations open for World Congress of Accountants in Sydney

Friday, 17 November, 2017 - 09:35

Individual and group registrations are now open for New Zealand’s best and brightest accounting and finance professionals to attend the much-anticipated World Congress of Accountants (WCOA) being held in Sydney, Australia from 5-8 November next year. WCOA is the largest gathering of accountants in the world; it only happens every four years, in a different host nation.

A strong delegation from New Zealand is expected among more than 6,000 professionals from 130 countries anticipated to head ‘Down Under’ in 2018 to learn and network with world-class speakers and leaders from the global finance and business community.

Held every four years in a different host nation, WCOA is an initiative of the International Federation of Accountants (IFAC). Chartered Accountants ANZ (CA ANZ) and CPA Australia will co-host the prestigious WCOA 2018 event hosted in the stunning harbour city of Sydney for the first time in 46 years.

"I’ve heard people call WCOA the ‘Olympics of Accountants’ -- I guess because it’s held every four years, and brings together the best business and finance minds from around the world. It truly is a milestone event for our profession. To give you an idea of the calibre of speaker and global insight afforded delegates, Pope Francis spoke at the last WCOA in Rome 2014 about the positive impact our profession can make on society," said Mr. Rick Ellis, CEO, Chartered Accountants Australia and New Zealand.

"A high bar has been set throughout the illustrious history of WCOA, but in true Australian style, we intend to set new records and make it the most prestigious, memorable, and professionally powerful experience of a lifetime. WCOA will give delegates a chance to hear from local and global leaders, network with peers from across the world and access the latest and best in field products and software. We look forward to welcoming a record number of delegates from around the world to Sydney next November," said Mr. Peter Wilson, Chair, CPA Australia.

ACCA and RMIT confirmed as first official sponsors

Debut sponsors for WCOA Sydney 2018 include ACCA, one of the leading global accountancy bodies; and RMIT, a global university of technology, design and enterprise and Australia's largest tertiary institutions. Expressions of interest from New Zealand-based sponsors or keynote speakers are welcome to contact organizers via info@wcoa2018.sydney

Ms. Helen Brand OBE, chief executive of ACCA, said: "ACCA is proud to be supporting World Congress 2018. The accounting profession is evolving to meet the needs of a rapidly changing business and economic landscape, and this important event will enable the profession to come together to debate the future and demonstrate the leadership that will be required in the years ahead."

"Technology and innovation are making a profound impact on the accounting and finance profession. RMIT nurtures some of the world’s best business minds when it comes to combining research, technology and enterprise, so it makes sense for us to sponsor this international coming together of leading accounting and finance professionals," said Mr. Ian Palmer, Pro Vice-Chancellor (Business) and Vice-President, RMIT.

The WCOA 2018 program themes include protecting the public interest and building prosperity; building trust and confidence in the role of the accounting and finance profession; addressing the leadership challenge; embracing disruptive technologies and innovation; enhancing ethics and integrity; exploring sustainable solutions to business, social enterprises and economies; and safeguarding the future of the accounting profession. Visit https://wcoa2018.sydney/ for more information.

Speakers for WCOA Sydney 2018 will be announced next year. Media queries can be directed to Filtered Media via wcoa@filteredmedia.com.au; anyone can subscribe via wcoa2018.com to receive news alerts, program updates and speaker announcements.