North Asia CAPE supports NZ China Mayoral Forum

Friday, 17 November, 2017 - 10:53

The North Asia Centre of Asia-Pacific Excellence (CAPE) is pleased to support the 2nd New Zealand China Mayoral Forum (NZCMF), a joint initiative of the Chinese People’s Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries (CPAFFC) and Local Government New Zealand (LGNZ).

The North Asia CAPE is committed to supporting and delivering a range of programmes, scholarships, and resources to enhance economic and cultural ties between New Zealand and China, Japan, and Korea.

Around 300 people from 40 towns and cities across New Zealand and from 15 Chinese cities are expected to attend the NZCMF ( 3-4 December, Wellington). As part of this year’s event, the North Asia CAPE will sponsor a free business forum (3 December). The business forum will enable Chinese and New Zealand businesses to connect and discuss opportunities for trade, investment, education, knowledge sharing, innovation, and to develop mutually beneficial partnerships.

"The North Asia CAPE welcomes the opportunity to promote engagement between New Zealand and China. The forum will help encourage New Zealand and Chinese businesses from a wide range of sectors to find common ground, share ideas, and develop sustainable, future-focused relationships," says Anne French, Establishment Director, North Asia CAPE.

In 2014, with the support of the New Zealand and Chinese governments, CPAFFC and LGNZ established the New Zealand China Mayoral Forum to encourage more cities from both sides to deepen exchanges, enhance friendship and promote common development. The inaugural forum was held in Xiamen, China, in 2015.

"Since its inception three years ago, the NZCMF has become an important part of both countries’ vision to grow and diversify the way we do business together. We are delighted that the North Asia CAPE recognises this valuable opportunity to further strengthen the bonds between our two countries," says Dave Cull, Mayor of Dunedin and President, Local Government New Zealand.