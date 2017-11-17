Thai Airways launches daily Auckland-Bangkok service

Friday, 17 November, 2017 - 11:25

Thai Airways today launches a daily service between Auckland and Bangkok on its new 787-9 Dreamliner, marking a two-way tourist capacity increase from its 5 times per week service, and injecting $53 million annually into New Zealand’s economy.

The airline is the only carrier to have serviced this route consistently over 30 years and the new Dreamliner flights will add 600 weekly seats to the service, which serves as a popular connecting route to the rest of Asia and beyond to Europe.

Thai Airways says the increased frequency to the larger capacity aircraft is a response to demand from Kiwi travellers wanting to visit their favourite Asian travel destinations, and is expected to boost numbers of inbound tourists into New Zealand.

"This new service will be a welcome addition for holidaymakers, international students and business travellers alike. Nearly 50,000 Kiwis travelled to Thailand last year and tens of thousands of Thai tourists visited New Zealand," says Thai Airways General Manager of New Zealand Karun Sirarojanakul.

The latest increase in seating capacity means Thai Airways has added more than 30,000 seats to the Auckland-Bangkok route per year.

As well as a leading tourist destination, Thailand is now New Zealand's eighth largest export market, with goods trading between the countries increasing almost 150 per cent since the Closer Economic Partnership was signed in 2005.

With annual trade between New Zealand and Thailand now worth $3.62 billion, the Dreamliner flight service will continue this growth as more New Zealand and Thai businesses take advantage of improved market access. The two countries signed an agreement in Bangkok earlier this year increasing the volume of New Zealand dairy products that can enter Thailand under a preferential tariff rate, and trade between the two countries has generally been growing in recent years.

"We’re committed to helping grow and strengthen New Zealand’s market ties with Thailand through our new daily Dreamliner service which will now offer business travellers 30 Royal Silk Class seats (business) to Bangkok daily," says Sirarojanakul. "This will boost business class capacity by 40 per cent."

In December, Thai Airways will mark the 30th anniversary of flights between Auckland and Thailand.