International visitors spend $10.4b in year to September 2017

Friday, 17 November, 2017 - 11:06

Spending by international visitors in New Zealand was $10.4 billion for the year to September 2017, according to the latest International Visitor Survey released today by the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE).

MBIE’s manager of sector trends Mark Gordon says international visitor expenditure is at a record high, with an increase of four percent compared with the year ended September 2016.

"An increase in visitors from the United States has resulted in a 14 per cent jump in spending from this market over the year to $1.2 billion. Direct flights between Auckland and Houston have helped attract more visitors from the US," says Mr Gordon.

"In addition, international visitor spending is up due to the DHL New Zealand Lion Series 2017. UK visitors spent upwards of $181 million in the third quarter of 2017, up 104 percent on the same quarter last year.

"Australian visitors remain the largest international market for spending in New Zealand, spending $2.6 billion over the year to September 2017. The next largest market was Chinese visitors who spent $1.4 billion.

"While international visitor numbers continue to climb (up nine per cent over the year to September 2017), overall expenditure growth has been moderated by the strong New Zealand dollar, which has affected the amount visitors spend on average.

"MBIE has predicted that visitor numbers and spend should see a steady growth over the next few years, growing by 47 per cent by 2023 to $15.3 billion," says Mr Gordon.

The International Visitor Survey is based on results from approximately 8,928 visitors departing New Zealand airports, with data released by MBIE quarterly.

For more information on the International Visitor Survey, visit: http://www.mbie.govt.nz/info-services/sectors-industries/tourism/tourism-research-data/ivs/ivs-commentary