'Delivering outstanding community service' drives Fastway Couriers

New Zealand’s leading courier company Fastway Couriers has once again been recognised for its outstanding community service across the country, at the recent Westpac NZ Franchise Awards.

Winning the ‘Community Involvement’ Award for the second consecutive year is a huge thrill for Fastway Couriers CEO Scott Jenyns, who says creating a close-knit community culture is core to its business philosophy.

Fastway Couriers has a proud history of getting involved at community level all over New Zealand such as helping provide logistics and resources to deliver thousands of red noses for Cure Kids’ annual Red Nose Day and daffodils for the Cancer Society’s Daffodil Day.

"At Fastway, we understand the value in giving back to our communities. As a courier service provider, we’re in a position to offer what is sometimes a costly service, free of charge, to those who need it most.

"Fastway partners with community organisations that have a similar ethos. We’re a family-focused business, providing a service that connects people, helping to foster a culture of giving is just part of what we deliver."

Through the company’s help, tens of thousands of red noses and daffodils are delivered to supporting businesses, health providers and community groups.

It’s difficult to quantify just how much money that helps charitable organisations save, but Fastway’s award is attracting plenty of praise from not-for-profit organisations such as Hawke’s Bay Cancer Society.

Hawke’s Bay Cancer Society general manager Trudy Kirk says "the Cancer Society team is thrilled for Fastway, they are always a pleasure to work with and most deserving of this recognition.

"Their continued commitment to helping those in need is invaluable and simply, we couldn’t do what we do, without them. The daffodil is the international symbol of hope and by delivering fresh daffodils to our volunteers and local businesses, Fastway is helping to bring hope to the one in three Kiwis affected by cancer.

"Fastway's assistance allows our organisation to focus the raised funds on our core business, which is reducing the incidence and impact of cancer not just in the Hawke’s Bay region, but all over New Zealand," Ms Kirk said.

In receiving the top honours, the judges also noted Fastway’s historic support with fundraising initiatives like Purple Heart Fun Day in Auckland and Camp Quality for families living with cancer.

An example of the company’s ‘go the extra mile’ approach, is Fastway’s freighting of tonnes of obsolete and foreign coinage donated by Kiwis around the country to the Heads Up for Kids office every year.

The franchise even swings into action in emergency situations, like when it couriered items to Auckland airport for dispatch to Vanuatu’s hurricane relief back in 2015.

From head office through to its franchisees, Fastway staff are encouraged to support local activities from sports teams to bird rescue centres and school fundraisers.

As CEO Scott Jenyns explains, "our community is the root of our business and we’re in a position to help. It’s just what we do."