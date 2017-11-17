New Holden Equinox launching in NZ on 1 Dec

Friday, 17 November, 2017 - 11:52

The Holden Equinox, the latest addition to the brand’s new model portfolio, is close to launching in New Zealand and will be available from $35,990 when it goes on sale December 1.

Destined to become a firm favourite amongst families thanks to a range of user-friendly features, the all-new Equinox will set the bar via innovative additions including Active Noise Cancelling, a Driver Seat Alert, a new 9-speed automatic transmission, a variety of active and passive safety systems as well as an extensive range of trim levels.

"We’re hugely excited to have a brand new, technology rich and feature laden dynamic addition to our range and now have a model which will command attention in the fastest growing and largest new vehicle segment in the country," said Managing Director of Holden New Zealand, Kristian Aquilina.

"Equinox is a vehicle which comes with a high pedigree, it is in fact the most popular Sport Utility Vehicle in the General Motors new vehicle portfolio and is sold in 116 markets around the world.

"Its launch here in New Zealand represents the latest arrival in Holden’s ongoing rejuvenation which will see the launch of 24 new models between 2016-2020."

The new range starts with an LS front-wheel drive model which offers highlights including a total of six frontal and side impact airbags, 17-inch alloy wheels, a 7-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay/ Android Auto, Passive Entry Push Button Start and Rear Park Assist with Rear Camera.

All models in the range feature new Active Noise Cancelling technology which helps to create a quiet cabin environment.

The noise cancellation system relies on four microphones embedded in the headliner to detect any hum and prompt an onboard frequency generator to create counteracting sound waves through the audio system’s speakers and sub-woofer. The system also reduces higher rpm engine noise at motorway cruising speeds to help keep the vehicle interior quiet.

Additional content is added to each model throughout the range, with the LS+ benefitting from advanced HoldenEye Safety Technology (consisting of Autonomous Emergency Braking, Lane Keep Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Forward Collision Alert with Head-Up Warning), as well as Blind spot alert and Rear cross traffic alert.

The HoldenEye is also the enabler of the Driver Seat Alert, a new aid which vibrates either side of the driver’s seat alerting the driver of a potential collision threat. The safety alert seat uses a variety of sensors and cameras to help decide when to activate the warning.

Lashings of chrome enhance the aesthetics of the LT model, as does a unique set of 18-inch alloy wheels and a larger 8-inch touchscreen. Heated front seats, remote start, embedded sat-nav and front park assist are added to the list of features while, adding to the family-friendly functionality of LT models and above, is one-touch folding rear seats and the inclusion of four USB charge points throughout the vehicle.

The LTZ steps up specification with 19" alloys, LED headlamps and tail lamps, hands-free power tailgate, rain-sensing wipers, wireless phone charging, front and rear seat heating topped off with a Bose premium audio system.

The range topping LTZ-V completes the new model offering with a huge two-panel panoramic sunroof, power passenger seat, ventilated front seats and heated steering wheel.

Available engines include a 1.6-litre diesel and a 1.5-litre petrol, but the undoubted star of the show is a powerful and incredibly responsive 2.0-litre turbo four-cylinder petrol engine which generates 186kW of power and 350Nm of torque - more than 60kW more powerful than its nearest competitor.

The LS and LS+ feature a 6-speed automatic transmission, while the LT, LTZ and LTZ-V all offer a slick shifting 9-speed automatic transmission as standard.

"This is the first time a Holden product has featured a 9-speed automatic and we’re incredibly proud to debut it in the Equinox as it will contribute to the all-round drive experience of the new model," said Mr Aquilina.

The three entry models to the range feature two-wheel drive, whereas all-wheel drive is standard on the two LTZ and the two higher specification LTZ-V models. The range-topping LTZ-V also enjoys the inclusion of Hill-Descent Control.

Under the skin, Equinox models in New Zealand differ from those in North America thanks to significant engineering development work by the team at Holden Australia.

Local models feature unique suspension hardware which includes front and rear sway bars, front handling bush, front ride bush, rear Lower Control Arm Bushes and the Rear tow link bush.

A different damper tune as well as EPS steering calibration also help deliver Kiwi motorists a more connected and engaging ride, all with no compromise to comfort.

For added peace of mind, the new Equinox - along with all other new models in the Holden range - now come with 3 years free certified servicing, 3 years roadside assistance and 3 years warranty.

"The new Equinox represents an extremely compelling value proposition as it offers impressive dynamics and features a rich array of technology which enhance the ownership experience," said Mr Aquilina.

"It remains true to Holden’s values of providing an engaging performance and, above all else, is a true enthusiasts SUV as it offers all-wheel drive capability as well as being an outstanding driving experience."