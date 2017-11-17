Council proposes changes to IQP registrations

Friday, 17 November, 2017 - 14:55

Feedback is being sought from Independent Qualified Persons (IQPs) about changes to their registration process with Palmerston North (PNCC) and Manawatu District (MDC) Councils.

"There have been concerns by IQP’s about our current approach, and local incidents that have put building owners and public at risk from a health and safety perspective," says Leigh Sage, Head of Building Services.

"We want to align IQP registration processes in-line with national practices and a key goal is to be clearer about registration requirements. IQP’s registration and renewal fee are also being reviewed, and we expect them to be reduced. The proposed changes for PNCC and MDC are in alignment with what other councils are doing so there is a more consistent national approach."

Some of the proposed changes include:

- Assessing IQP competence in the Building Act and Building Code knowledge

- Assessments carried out on knowledge of legislative requirements

- Ensuring qualifications relevant to area of expertise are held

- Referee’s requirements

- Annual review to replace three-year renewal

- Regular updating of qualifications and experience

- Draft guidelines on IQP conduct and how Council will manage complaints.

The revised approach will require all current IQPs to reapply for registration.

A workshop is being held on Wednesday 29 November 4.30pm - 5.30pm at Palmerston North City Council to discuss the proposed changes.