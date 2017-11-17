Auckland Airport to open second stage of upgraded departure experience

Friday, 17 November, 2017 - 17:14

Auckland Airport has today announced further details of the upgrade of its international departure area, including some of the new brands that will feature in its international retail hub.

Adrian Littlewood, Auckland Airport’s chief executive, says, "The upgrade of our international departure area is progressing well, with 77% of construction now complete. The extension of the international terminal’s Pier B is also progressing well, with 82% of construction complete."

"In recent months we have opened a new Customs and security screening processing area, as well as a new space for people to repack and relax after security screening, use the new toilet facilities or check their flight details, before they head towards the new retail hub and international passenger lounge."

"In September we opened a new Strata Lounge, a comfortable and relaxed space for travellers who do not belong to an airline lounge programme and 14 airlines that choose to use the lounge to accommodate their premium passengers prior to boarding. And we have opened the first stage of the new stores for our two duty free operators, Aelia and The Loop."

"Later this month we will open Gate 17 - the first of two new gate lounges and its airbridges on Pier B of the international terminal - and in early December we will open the first half of our exciting new international passenger lounge and its retail hub - in time for the busy summer international travel season."

"Opening in stages from December 2017, the new international passenger lounge and retail hub will feature a number of new and exciting New Zealand destination stores, showcasing our country and its unique products and brands, including Icebreaker; Koha, a store showcasing New Zealand art and gifts; Mountain Jade, selling quality handcrafted greenstone; Merino Collection featuring natural fibres; Beecology, a dedicated premium honey store; and a Whittaker’s chocolate concept store.

"Those New Zealand destination stores will be joined in mid-2018 by a number of luxury brands: including Coach; Hugo Boss; Furla; Fossil; as well as Rolex and Omega in Partridge Jewellers’ new exclusive watch and fine jewellery store. Some of these stores will be the luxury brands’ only New Zealand airport location, while others will be their first standalone New Zealand store. Several more major luxury brands will be announced soon."

"We are also excited to announce that 20 new food and beverage outlets will be opening across our international terminal to provide travellers, customers and staff with quality New Zealand and international cuisine. Fifteen of these outlets are brand new concepts to Auckland Airport and will be a mix of in-terminal restaurants, casual dining, grab and go, and fast food retailers. We will announce the names of these new food and beverage outlets closer to their openings, scheduled from March 2018."

"Auckland Airport is committed to showcasing the best of New Zealand and the world as part of its new international departure experience. We thank passengers for their ongoing patience as we build the airport of the future," says Mr Littlewood.