Kiwis 'back the black' even in online shopping

Monday, 20 November, 2017 - 09:20

As a nation that always backs the black, New Zealand’s biggest online comparison site, PriceSpy.co.nz, reveals that price-savvy Kiwis are increasingly making the most of global shopping phenomenon days, like Black Friday.

Historically, Black Friday in New Zealand hasn’t been seen to be as popular as in countries like America and the UK, where 40% are planning to buy on Black Friday-. However, Black Friday 2016 saw a staggering growth of 160% in New Zealand, compared to 2015, according to data from PriceSpy.co.nz. The flash day sale is seeing more than double the number of Kiwis head to the site on Black Friday, compared to any other Friday in the month of November (see graph 1 in appendix). So, it’s a safe bet that Black Friday will continue to grow in 2017.

Liisa Matinvesi-Bassett, New Zealand country manager for PriceSpy.co.nz, says: "With over one million monthly users in New Zealand alone, PriceSpy.co.nz is focussed on helping Kiwis shop smarter. Not only do we provide access to 90,000 products, we list 1,840,400 prices and have 4,130,000 product features.

"There are certainly lots of savings to be had in New Zealand on Black Friday. In fact, we expect 17 per cent of products to be discounted, with retailers offering an average saving of around 20 per cent per item (see graph 2 in appendix).

"Based on historical data, we expect the biggest savings to come from electronics and gadgets this Black Friday, with retailers offering discounts ranging between 15 to 52 per cent off the recommended retail prices of items including: drones, camera lenses, PS4, activity trackers (e.g. Fitbit), headphones and portable speakers (see graph 3 in appendix).

"As we enter a more expensive time of year with the Christmas buying period just around the corner, the deals available on Black Friday could help provide consumers with considerable savings up front. However, rather than rush and make quick, last-minute impromptu splurges that you may later regret, PriceSpy.co.nz encourages consumers to research the price of a product first, as our data also reveals around 10 per cent of products actually receive a price increase on Black Friday (see graphs 4 and 5 in appendix)."

To help consumers make the most of the savings available, serious shoppers should download the PriceSpy app so that they can set up price alerts for their most wanted items. This will help them monitor the price from their phone and they will notified when there is a price change.

Matinvesi-Bassett concludes: " "In terms of our predictions around what’s going to be hot this Black Friday, we’re expecting most sales in New Zealand to come from electronic goods like mobile phones, laptops, TVs, game consoles and headphones, with the most popular products being the Samsung Galaxy S8, Apple iPhone 7 and Apple Macbook Air."

2017 Black Friday product predictions sales from PriceSpy.co.nz

Top shopping categories:

1. Mobile phones

2. Laptops

3. TV’s

4. Game consoles

5. Headphones

Top 10 product sales predictions:

1. Samsung Galaxy S8

2. Apple iPhone 7

3. Apple Macbook Air 1,6 GHZ 13

4. HP Spectre 13-V002tu

5. Sony Playstation 4 Pro 1TB

6. Nintendo Switch Samsung UA 50MU6100

7. Bose Soundtouch 300

8. Bose QuietComfort 35 Dyson V8 Absolute

9. Top shops to buy from:

10. PBTechnologies

Expert Infotech Harvey Norman Mighty Ape Supero