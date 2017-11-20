BoardPro introduces new pricing regime for not-for-profit sector

Monday, 20 November, 2017 - 09:40

Board governance is critical for small to medium-sized enterprises (SME) and the Not for Profit (NFP) sector but pricing is often a key consideration. With that in mind, board management systems specialists boardPro has launched a new range of pricing for the NFP sector that should pave the way for even the most cost-sensitive board to make the leap to better governance.

BoardPro offers a board governance solution tailored around the board meeting cycle and provides a range of functionality, from board pack creation to action point tracking, designed with the smaller board in mind. Co-founder and CEO Brett Herkt says while many boards are taking up boardPro, the NFP sector is particularly price sensitive.

"BoardPro generally costs less than printing and couriering board packs out to members each month but even at that point some NFPs were telling us it was too much to ask."

Brett and the team decided to reconfigure boardPro’s pricing model for this sector and now have a range of options for those on the tightest of budgets.

"From $25 a month for those on an expenditure budget of $25,000 a year through to $75 a month for those with a $3 million budget, we believe we will bring better governance processes to the not for profit sector regardless of size."

Brett says smaller not for profit organisations are often governed by volunteers and quite often have little or no budget put aside for governance processes.

"All too often the smaller organisations fail to win the funding and support they need because they lack strong governance practices. It’s a Catch-22 situation for them and one we hope to help them break."

BoardPro is designed to help boards self-manage their own processes. While larger, stand-alone software is ideal for corporate structures, where board members have personal assistants, legal advisors and secretaries to take minutes, for SMEs and NFPs that’s simply not the case. BoardPro enables real-time minute taking, follows up automatically on action points and provides industry best practice templates for meetings which will help deliver the discipline needed to run a strong governance programme.

"It’s important to us at boardPro that we offer that capability to the NFP sector and with these new prices we believe good governance is no longer out of reach."