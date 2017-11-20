Vodafone's reminder to set up free service before emails close

Monday, 20 November, 2017 - 09:45

Vodafone New Zealand is today reminding customers to set up a free auto-forwarding service for their old Vodafone email accounts, before they close in two weeks’ time on 30 November.

Vodafone announced in September that it was closing the email service down, and connecting customers who need a hand setting up a new account to the email experts, Google Gmail and Microsoft Outlook.

Vodafone Consumer Director Matt Williams said it was a necessary decision.

"Since we launched our email service in the 1990’s, email and technology have grown up a lot and our customers have told us their email service is no longer delivering the sort of experience our customers need today. That’s simply not good enough for us here at Vodafone.

"Since our announcement more than 110,000 Vodafone email customers have successfully set up a new account, and used the free auto-forwarding service, so all their emails can be sent to their alternative address," Matt said.

For additional help, Vodafone’s Ninjas have created a handy checklist with tips and tricks to make the move easier including a number of How to videos (including importing contacts) that can be played as customers work through each step.

Many Vodafone email customers already have alternative web-based email services with greater functionality such as Gmail and Outlook which make email easy, secure and efficient. Customers receive increased storage space, less spam, faster search features and access to an ever growing list of additional services.

"We did not make the decision to shut down the aging email service lightly, and we would like to thank all those customers who have worked with us to make the change.

"We’re now keen to make sure that customers leave themselves enough time to complete the process, so we can provide as much support as they require," Matt added.

What do Vodafone email customers need to do over the next fortnight?

If they haven’t already got an alternative email address, set up a new, up-to-date email account right away (Vodafone is working with Google and Microsoft to make this process easier, details are in their email from Vodafone) sending their new details to family, friends and other contacts including Vodafone.

Follow the link provided in their email from Vodafone to set up a free auto forward to their new email address if they’d like this free service. (Please double check this new email address is set up and the details are correct before sending).

Move contacts and any emails they want to keep across to their new account before 30 November.