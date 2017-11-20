Inland Revenue urges businesses to use accounting software

|
Inland Revenue has sent out 40,000 letters and emails urging small and medium size businesses to look at using accounting software, so they can make the most of upcoming changes to the tax system.
IR Marketing Manager Katie Solomon says Inland Revenue is working with software providers to link accounting and payroll software products directly to IR’s processing systems.
