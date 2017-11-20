Recommended NZ | Guide to Money | Gimme: Competitions - Giveaways

Inland Revenue urges businesses to use accounting software

HomeBusiness
Contributor:
Fuseworks Media Fuseworks Media
Monday, 20 November, 2017 - 11:09

Inland Revenue has sent out 40,000 letters and emails urging small and medium size businesses to look at using accounting software, so they can make the most of upcoming changes to the tax system.

IR Marketing Manager Katie Solomon says Inland Revenue is working with software providers to link accounting and payroll software products directly to IR’s processing systems.

All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us through our contact form if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.

Latest Business News

RSS

Most Popular Today

RSS

Personal Finance guides from guide2.co.nz

The latest money guides from authoritative New Zealand sources: Investing, KiwiSaver & Saving, Managing Money, Home Loans, Credit Cards, Tax.

Links will take you to guide2.co.nz.

Connect with Voxy

Voxy on Google Plus     Join Voxy on Google+.

 

Credit Card Comparison TablesCompare Credit Cards - Interest rate and fees comparisons for New Zealand banks.