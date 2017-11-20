Akld Airport appoints new Airport Development and Delivery GM

Monday, 20 November, 2017 - 10:46

Auckland Airport has announced the appointment of Andre Lovatt as its new general manager airport development and delivery.

Andre will be responsible for leading the airport’s infrastructure development and delivery team, focusing on the implementation of our 30-year vision to build a world class airport.

"Andre brings 19 years’ experience in managing major infrastructure projects across the Asia Pacific region. Over the past five years he has been based in Christchurch and has played a pivotal role in the city’s redevelopment including as chair of Regenerate Christchurch and chief executive of the Christchurch Arts Centre."

"He also has experience in the aviation sector having acted as a director of Christchurch Airport since 2014," says chief executive Adrian Littlewood.

"His role as chair of Regenerate Christchurch involves working with the community and businesses, in partnership with the government and Christchurch City Council, to regenerate key areas of Christchurch that were devastated during the 2010 and 2011 earthquakes."

"This has included the regeneration planning for the residential red zone, an area of 450 hectares of land within eastern Christchurch that once contained residential housing, but will now be developed into public spaces," says Mr Littlewood.

"Andre’s current role with the Christchurch Arts Centre saw him lead the complex $290m restoration of the arts centre, which is one of the most significant clusters of heritage buildings in New Zealand."

"For six years he led the Singapore office of global consulting engineering firm Arup and was involved in a wide range of significant infrastructure projects including the Marina Bay Sands development and Singapore Sports Hub."

"We are very pleased that Andre has accepted the role and look forward to him taking up the challenge of leading the redevelopment of the airport."

Mr Lovatt says he is excited at the prospect of leading one of the largest infrastructure programmes in New Zealand and further utilising his extensive experience in managing major projects.

"As the gateway to our largest city, this investment programme will bring far-reaching benefits for the future of the region and the country. I’m very excited about the opportunity to play a part in delivering the programme to build the airport of the future."

Mr Lovatt has a Master of Engineering, Civil Engineering from University of Canterbury and Master of Business Administration from the National University of Singapore.

He will start in his new role with Auckland Airport at the end of February 2018.