Recommended NZ | Guide to Money | Gimme: Competitions - Giveaways

Could fluctuate - CMC Markets

HomeBusiness
Contributor:
Fuseworks Media Fuseworks Media
Monday, 20 November, 2017 - 11:46

By Michael McCarthy, chief market strategist, CMC Markets

Ambiguous and contradictory signals from international markets present a puzzle for investors today. On Friday night shares were generally lower, but on narrow depth. Commodities bounced after a week of pressure. The US dollar fell, but the Australian dollar fell further. The performance of Asia Pacific markets today is a coin toss, despite a negative indication from futures markets.

A slump in construction activity weighed ion European shares. US data gave a more optimistic take, with industrial production and consumer comfort on the rise. Weaker than forecast trade prices contradicted these numbers and a lift in capacity utilisation.

Traders are focussed on two areas; a surge in commodity markets and explosive moves in crypto currencies. While Bitcoin trading is safely left to the brave, the commodity market moves could see support for Energy and Material stocks in today’s session. A key question is whether the positive indication for the global industrial outlook will see regional share markets resume their recent rallies after corrective moves last week.

All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us through our contact form if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.

Latest Business News

RSS

Most Popular Today

RSS

Personal Finance guides from guide2.co.nz

The latest money guides from authoritative New Zealand sources: Investing, KiwiSaver & Saving, Managing Money, Home Loans, Credit Cards, Tax.

Links will take you to guide2.co.nz.

Connect with Voxy

Voxy on Google Plus     Join Voxy on Google+.

 

Credit Card Comparison TablesCompare Credit Cards - Interest rate and fees comparisons for New Zealand banks.