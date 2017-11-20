NZ Post celebrates Royal platinum wedding anniversary

Monday, 20 November, 2017 - 11:44

New Zealand Post is celebrating Her Majesty The Queen and His Royal Highness Prince Philip Duke of Edinburgh’s 70 years of marriage with a special series of stamps and limited edition silver coin.

On Monday 20 November 2017 The Queen and Prince Philip celebrate 70 years of marriage. To mark the occasion, New Zealand Post has created a special commemorative stamp and coin issue, designed around Her Majesty The Queen’s platinum engagement ring.

New Zealand Post’s Head of Stamps and Coins, Simon Allison, says this is a very rare and remarkable milestone. No other members of the Royal Family have ever celebrated a platinum wedding anniversary.

"We wanted to create something very special as a way of extending our congratulations. The stamps take a look at their many years of happy marriage together and showcase photos from some of their more memorable moments, where family feature strongly."

The 1oz silver proof coin in this issue reflects The Queen's platinum engagement ring, with a sparkling Swarovski crystal in place of the central diamond, says Simon Allison. "The koru patterns on either side of the coin represent four generations of the Royal Family, and in the centre is a black and white photo of The Queen and Prince Philip on their wedding day with Westminster Abbey in the background."

The stamps are on sale in PostShops and the coin can be ordered online at nzpost.co.nz/platinum.