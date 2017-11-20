David Kennedy appointed as new Panuku director

|
[ login or create an account ]
Auckland Council has appointed leading property executive and company director David Kennedy to the board of its urban regeneration agency, Panuku Development Auckland.
The council’s Appointments and Performance Review Committee (APR) approved Mr Kennedy’s appointment at its 27 October meeting following a robust selection process.
Auckland Mayor Phil Goff, who chairs the APR Committee, said, "Mr Kennedy brings strong governance, strategic and operational experience to the board of Panuku.
"As well as having significant commercial experience in the property and entertainment industries, David’s political and community engagement work with NgÄi Tahu Property and Eden Park Trust will be beneficial to Panuku as it shapes how our communities and our city grows.
"Panuku plays a vital role in Auckland, rejuvenating town centres and shared spaces for communities across the region and delivering commercial outcomes for the council. I welcome David to the board and look forward to working with him as we create a world class Auckland.
"I also want to acknowledge the valuable contributions of Anne Blackburn and Evan Davies who are retiring as Panuku directors," said Mr Goff.
Mr Kennedy was appointed for a three-year term from 1 November 2017 until 31 October 2020.
About David Kennedy:
- Currently Chief Executive of NgÄi Tahu Property, the property development and investment arm of NgÄi Tahu Group
- Previous executive roles include CEO at the Eden Park Trust, GM roles at SKYCITY Entertainment Group, CEO of St Lukes Group/Westfield NZ and property development roles with Fletcher Construction/Challenge Properties
- Previous governance roles include chairing the Auckland Central Community Response Forum, Counties Manukau Sport and Sportnet NZ
- Town planning and management graduate from the University of Auckland
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us through our contact form if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
The latest money guides from authoritative New Zealand sources: Investing, KiwiSaver & Saving, Managing Money, Home Loans, Credit Cards, Tax.
Links will take you to guide2.co.nz.
Join Voxy on Google+.
Compare Credit Cards - Interest rate and fees comparisons for New Zealand banks.