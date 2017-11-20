New hazardous substances regulation for NZ workplaces

Monday, 20 November, 2017 - 16:40

New Zealand’s 150,000 agricultural workers are to be the most affected when the new hazardous substances regulation comes into play next week.

On 1 December, the Health and Safety at Work (Hazardous Substances) Regulations 2017 will come into force aimed at reducing the harm from work-related activities involving hazardous substances. This new regulation sets guidelines for the safe production, transport, handling, use and disposal of hazardous materials.

Senior Workplace Adviser at Employsure, Melodi James says: "Every workplace uses some sort of hazardous substance. Whether it is petrol, diesel, pesticides, fertilisers, and cleaning solutions, there is a real risk to the people working with and around them.

The regulations will bring greater focus to managing hazardous substances safely at work according to Melodi: "It's easy to underestimate the risks of using sprays and fertilisers. The harm from these substances can take 25 to 30 years to show, which is usually too late to prevent the serious, sometimes fatal, consequences."

The starting point for all employers is to identify and assess the risks: "employers should start by making a list of the hazardous substances in the workplace, the quantities and where they are stored. Then read the safety data sheets to understand the risks they pose, how to use and store them safely and what to do if there is a spill or accident."

"From December 1, it will be mandatory to keep both an inventory of hazardous substances and their safety data sheets, so employers don’t have much time to act if this isn’t already in place."

"Even the most safety conscious employer can have an accident," says Melodi. "By making sure there is an emergency plan in place, including who to contact, employers can avoid the potential $30,000 fine now available to Worksafe."

The advice for all employers is to only store what is needed, ensure correct inventory practices, adequate training, correct labelling, provide safety data sheets, and ensure incompatible substances are not stored together. Melodi encourages employers to act immediately: "Now is the time to review your hazardous substances management plan and make sure you are complying with your duty to protect workers from harm in your workplace."