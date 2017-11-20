Eichardt's Private Hotel named NZ's Best Ski Boutique Hotel

Monday, 20 November, 2017 - 16:43

For the fifth consecutive year, Eichardt’s Private Hotel has been named New Zealand’s Best Ski Boutique Hotel at the annual World Ski Awards.

The distinguished title, recognising excellence in the global ski tourism industry, was awarded to the luxury Queenstown hotel at a red-carpet gala ceremony held last night in the legendary Austrian ski resort town of Kitzbühel.

The event was attended by ski tourism leaders from around the globe and took into account a record number of votes from thousands of ski tourism professionals and consumers.

The World Ski Awards are the only global initiative to recognise, reward and celebrate excellence in ski tourism, and every year since the event’s inception in 2013, Eichardt’s Private Hotel has won the Best Ski Boutique Hotel award category.

"We’re honoured to once again take home this prestigious award," says Eichardt’s Private Hotel owner Andrew Cox.

"Queenstown has cemented its place as New Zealand’s ultimate ski destination and our team take great pride in delivering an exceptional guest experience every time.

The Eichardt's mountain concierge service offers guests everything they could possibly need to hit the slopes in style, from in-suite winter gear fittings and luxury mountain transfers, to on-mountain guiding and exclusive heliski charters. We are committed to creating a uniquely indulgent winter vacation experience, both on and off the mountain."

Earlier this month Eichardt’s and its newest waterfront restaurant The Grille were named Luxury Hotel and Restaurant of the Year at the international Luxury Travel Guide Awards. The hotel has also been nominated for a number of categories in the upcoming World Luxury Hotel Awards (winners are set to be announced early December).

Eichardt’s Private Hotel is part of the Imperium Collection, a collective of accommodation and dining locations including The Spire Hotel, Eichardt’s Bar, No5 Church Lane and latest additions The Grille waterfront restaurant and $10,000 per night Eichardt’s Penthouse.

For more information visit

http://www.eichardts.com/