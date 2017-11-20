Meridian Energy executive team changes announced

Monday, 20 November, 2017 - 18:03

Meridian Energy Chief Executive Designate Neal Barclay today outlined changes to Meridian’s Executive team.

The role of General Manager Markets and Production has been split into two new executive positions - Generation and Natural Resources and Wholesale.

Guy Waipara, who has led the Markets and Production team for the past 18 months, will assume the new role of General Manager Generation and Natural Resources. This role is accountable for the management of hydro and wind assets in New Zealand and Australia and the Natural Resources strategy and stakeholder engagement programme.

Mike Roan, currently Meridian’s Wholesale Markets Manager, has been appointed into the new role of General Manager Wholesale and will drive Meridian’s wholesale strategy.

These changes become effective immediately.

Meridian’s Chief Executive - Designate, Neal Barclay, says "These changes allow for greater General Manager bandwidth to manage key issues and opportunities in the consenting and renewable space. It will also help Meridian’s wholesale strategy allow for customer growth."

"I’d like to thank Guy Waipara for doing a great job leading the Markets and Production team and I welcome him into his new role. I also congratulate Mike Roan on joining the Executive Team following eight years as Meridian’s Wholesale Markets Manager," says Neal.

"I’m highly confident that this evolution of the management team will support Meridian continue to deliver value for its customers, its communities and its shareholders," adds Neal.