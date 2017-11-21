Property Institute calls for urgency on Americas Cup planning

Tuesday, 21 November, 2017 - 07:40

Property Institute of New Zealand Chief Executive, Ashley Church, is calling for swift action on decisions around the hosting of the next Americas Cup, in Auckland, and says that disagreements over the location and configuration of syndicate bases, and lack of transparency over ‘who is responsible for what’, risks squandering the massive opportunity that the Cup represents - or worse, losing it to Italy.

Mr Church says that there is a ‘burden of expectation and responsibility’ on the Government and Auckland Council to get the event right in a way that respects the international history and traditions of the Cup and maximises the potential to create a lasting legacy. However, he cautions that the country is running out of time to do either effectively.

"6 months after winning the Cup and we still have the comedic spectacle of Government and the Council arguing over the location of Syndicate bases - something that should have been finalised months ago!"

"We know that the Cup is locked in to be hosted in the Summer of 2021 - and that some syndicates like to set up in the hosting nation as much as two years in advance. That means we have just over a year to get the bases built and ready to go - something that becomes less likely with each passing day".

Mr Church says that - within reason - the Council and Government should be led by Team New Zealand regarding the shape, form and capacity of the syndicate base.

"These guys who have gone out and won this thing for us, against all odds - and in doing so they’ve provided the opportunity for us to create an amenity to rival the Viaduct and meet the needs of a new generation of kiwis".

Mr Church notes that the success of the Viaduct was the result of a combination of public and private development and cautions that the current squabbling will make it very difficult for private developers to get in behind the project in enough time.

"This isn’t just about the Councils timeframe - it’s also about the need to give private investment enough lead time to build the accommodation and hospitality amenities that would be expected to support such a development.

Mr Church says that he is also concerned about the proposed capacity of the proposed syndicate bases.

"The best of the options being promoted provides for 8 syndicate bases. That’s five fewer than the number of teams which competed here in 2000 - and 2 fewer than the number of teams which we hosted in 2003. Eight may be enough for 2021 - but it provides no scope for growth in the event beyond that - assuming we win it again".

Mr Church has proposed 5 steps which need to be taken immediately to get the Cup back on track:

Make a decision on the location of the Syndicate bases

Agree on funding contributions

Establish an ‘Office of the Americas Cup’ to coordinate the development of infrastructure, channel funding and keep the public and stakeholders informed

Enact enabling legislation to fast track planning and development and ensure that the Cup isn’t held to ransom by legal challenges

Provide a channel for public participation throughout the country

"The Americas Cup is on a par, in importance and status, with the Rugby World Cup - so hosting it should be accorded the same urgency and respect".